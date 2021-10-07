Talk to Klaasje

A friend of mine, who was in university with me, was a very bright student. She works wonderfully in written exams but one thing where she lacked is in giving presentations. One day, she gave a presentation in class that was quite unimpressive and unorganized. Her points weren’t clear and were difficult to understand. I realized that I should tell her about her mistakes so that she can do well next time. I told her that her presentation was sloppy and lacked clarity. My friend got disappointed in herself and believed that she couldn’t do well. I realized that my way of telling her was not good.

