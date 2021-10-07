CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talk to Klaasje

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis page gives information on talking to Klaasje during the story of Disco Elysium! To see the different milestones of the plot, please check out the Walkthrough table of contents. After Titus Hardie's first interview, the player will be able to talk to Klaasje. Her hotel room is two down...

Suraj Bindra

How to talk gracefully

A friend of mine, who was in university with me, was a very bright student. She works wonderfully in written exams but one thing where she lacked is in giving presentations. One day, she gave a presentation in class that was quite unimpressive and unorganized. Her points weren’t clear and were difficult to understand. I realized that I should tell her about her mistakes so that she can do well next time. I told her that her presentation was sloppy and lacked clarity. My friend got disappointed in herself and believed that she couldn’t do well. I realized that my way of telling her was not good.
TRUE TALK: Turning 50

TRUE TALK: Turning 50

This week I turn 50. I never thought I’d say or write those words about myself! When my grandparents were 50, I thought “That’s really old!” When my parents turned 50, I thought “They’re getting old!” Now that I am 50, I’m thinking “I was wrong, 50 isn’t very old at all!”
RELIGION
Talk Memory

Talk Memory

BADBADNOTGOOD are sometimes dubbed “alt jazz,” a quick and easy tag, but not without truth. It was at a jazz program at Humber College in Toronto where the band came together and discovered a mutual affinity for hip-hop. Two early albums, BBNG and BBNG2, reinvented well-known rap songs as post-bop and lounge jams, connecting the two great American institutions from the opposite direction as jazz-head rap artists like Guru and Freestyle Fellowship. By 2015, BBNG had recorded a joint album with Ghostface Killah—the stoned grooves of Sour Soul gave Tony Starks his most replayable project of the last decade—and their résumé includes work with Kendrick Lamar and Tyler, the Creator, two more artists who enjoy amalgamating jazz and rap. After the dusty jukebox-soul and electronica of 2016’s eclectic IV, the band’s latest album, Talk Memory, is its tightest turn yet, presenting a group often defined by proximity to modern hip-hop in the idiom of more classic jazz sounds.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
thecomicscomic.com

R.I.P. Ricarlo Flanagan, 1981-2021

Ricarlo Flanagan was supposed to drop a new album today. But yesterday, friends and family mourned the comedian, actor and rapper, who died from COVID-19. Flanagan was 40. Originally from Ohio, Flanagan moved to Detroit in 2006 to advance his comedy and musical aspirations. He released his debut comedy album, Man Law, in 2013. As Father Flanagn, he released three other albums: Death of Davinchi (2010); An Opus Inspired By Andre Martin (2019); and Hope Your Proud (2020).
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Melvin Van Peebles, icon of Black cinema, dead at 89

Filmmaker and author Melvin Van Peebles has died at the age of 89. The rebel director known for his groundbreaking "blaxploitation" films, passed on Sept. 21 surrounded by his family, the Criterion Collection announced. "Dad knew that Black images matter," his son Mario Van Peebles said in a statement released...
MOVIES
Telegraph

Netflix secret codes: How to unlock thousands of hidden films and TV shows

Netflix's incredibly niche, personalised subgenres have long captivated movie nerds, from "Steamy Crime Movies from the 1970s" to "Period Pieces About Royalty Based on Real Life". The genres, based on a complicated algorithm that uses reams of data about users' viewing habits to recommend exactly what a particular user is...
TV SHOWS
Audacy

'Oz' actor Granville Adams dies at 58

After a battle with cancer, actor Granville Adams has passed away at the age of 58. Adams was primarily known for his six seasons of work on HBO’s gritty prison drama, “Oz,” where he played Zahir Arif, a burglar who finds salvation in Islam while incarcerated. Adams revealed on an...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee apologizes to fans as she delivers frustrating news

Good Morning America's Ginger Zee was set to celebrate some exciting news this month but has sadly been forced to give an update she wasn't expecting. The much-loved TV star and her fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of her heartfelt book, A Little Closer to Home, but now they'll have to wait longer.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dies At Age 22: Report

Singer Emani 22, real name Emani Johnson, reportedly passed away this week. Unconfirmed reports claim that the rising singer was killed in a car accident, and fellow artists have been sharing tributes on social media as a means of remembering her. Emani was very close friends with rapper Bhad Bhabie,...
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

A Bruce Willis movie you’ve never heard of is being watched months later

Bruce Willis may be 66 years old, but the star of the sci-fi action movie Cosmic Sin is still doing, well, the Bruce Willis thing. One of the four movies of his that have been released in 2021, now streaming on Netflix, finds him once again — what else? Strapping on armor of some kind, shooting up a lot of bad guys, and saving humanity from some existential threat. When it works, it really works (a la something like The Fifth Element). We’ll get into more detail about his newest title below, and whether or not his formula works here...
MOVIES
Indiewire

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in October 2021

There’s a lot of decent stuff hitting Netflix in October: “Leon: The Professional,” “As Good as It Gets,” “A Knight’s Tale,” “Ghost.” But “decent” doesn’t cut it with IndieWire. There are also some outstanding titles coming to the service this month, and those are the ones we’re highlighting below. That...
TV & VIDEOS
Artist Talk

Artist Talk

Feedback Submission Form: https://forms.gle/aESUd3YUQAXx2VGT7. Story Proposal Form: https://forms.gle/3YMknjEFuBBH8qVt7. For any comments or questions regarding The Lawrentian, including advertising inquiries, please send an email to lawrentian@lawrence.edu.
VISUAL ART
Y'all talk pretty

Y’all talk pretty

When I was in Ms. Moberly’s first grade class at Providence, I was sent “out to the trailer” for a speech assessment. At age 7, I still hadn’t mastered the articulation of the letter r, substituting a w sound instead. Problematic when your first, middle, and last names all contain an r. So off to the trailer I went to see the speech therapist. For months, she patiently tried to teach me to move my lips and tongue to make an rrrr sound.
CLARK COUNTY, KY

