Public Safety

Interview the smoking witness

IGN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis page gives information on interviewing the smoking witness during the story of Disco Elysium! To see the different milestones of the plot, please check out the Walkthrough table of contents. A tenement has a good view of the crime scene. To reach the tenement, go west from the bookstore,...

www.ign.com

CBS Pittsburgh

Witness Who Police Interviewed In Connection To Shooting Death Of Sharon Benyo Shares What She Saw And Heard

BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) — A witness at the center of a case involving a woman found shot to death in Beaver County is sharing what she saw and heard. Last week, Sharon Benyo was found dead in a field just off Route 51. On Saturday, police charged John Johnson Jr. with homicide. (Photo Credit: KDKA) KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso talked to a woman who came forward with crucial information. “It’s very sad,” said the woman, who does not want to be identified. The woman said she called state police after she learned Benyo was found dead in Chippewa Township. The witness lives near the crime scene. “I...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Intimidation of Victims or Witnesses

Edwards, Kevin Allan - Intimidation of Victims or Witnesses. The East Earl Township Police Department charged Kevin A. Edwards of New Holland with Intimidation of Victims or Witnesses. Edwards is currently being held in Lancaster County Prison after he was unable to post bail on a previous arrest ( https://lancaster.crimewatchpa.com/eastearlpd/11499/arrests/...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
#Disco Elysium#Cunoesse
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Popculture

Actor Arrested After Allegedly Ramming Cop Car

Actor Jake Cuenca was arrested in the Philippines this weekend after allegedly ramming a police car with his own vehicle and then fleeing the scene. The 33-year-old has been charged with reckless imprudence resulting in damage to property, according to a report by PhilStar Global. The incident took place in Mandaluyong City on Saturday night.
WORLD
San Angelo LIVE!

Driver Shot in the Face During Road Rage Attack

BIG SRPING, TX – A Big Spring man was seriously injured earlier this month after he was beaten and shot in the face during a road rage incident. According to the Big Spring's Crime Stoppers, on Sep. 4 at around 10 p.m., officers with the Big Spring Police Department were dispatched to the former Neighbor's Convenience Store on E. 11th st. for the report of a shooting victim. When they arrived, the officers discovered a 36-year-old man that had been beaten and shot in the face. The man was rushed to the hospital for treatment and luckily survived. Police are calling this a possible road…
BIG SPRING, TX
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Girl Left for Dead by Roommates

We all believe we know the person we are living with, at least we would like to think we do. So many horror movies have been made about the crazy roommate but unfortunately, one girl got to live out that movie. In Johnston, New York on February 14th was called out for a wellness check for 62-year-old Patricia Barter. The officers came in and spoke with her two roommates Stephanie Hillburn and Deborah Eglin but just like a movie, the officers noticed the two women getting nervous so he requested to speak to Barter. The officer searched the house only to find Barter’s lifeless body in her bed. Supposedly Barter had died of an accidental overdose the week of February 4th but her death was not reported to authorities. Barter’s roommates moved her body into her bedroom and just left her there as they went on through their daily lives.
Tyla

Gabby Petito: Sweatshirt Clue That Gave Away Gabby's Death

Gabby Petito's stepfather has described the devastating moment he knew his stepdaughter was dead. Tragically, Gabby's body was discovered last month after she went missing following a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie, who returned from their trip alone. Gabby's stepdad Jim Schmidt says as soon as police described...
CELEBRITIES
wmleader.com

Brian Laundrie Underground Bunker Theory: Experts Reveal Whether It’s Possible He’s Hiding In Backyard

One of the wildest, most incredible, most wholly unbelievable things we’ve heard in a long time is the theory that Brian Laundrie never really left his parents’ home in North Port, Florida. Never hiked to the Carlton Reserve, didn’t double back north to the Appalachian Trail, none of that — because he’s hiding in the backyard, under the soil.
NORTH PORT, FL
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
wiartonecho.com

Alleged abuse victim not sorry she killed her husband

An Englishwoman alleged to have killed her husband told police she’d do it again without hesitation. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. She claims he subjected her to years of abuse. Police were called on Feb. 13 to the home of Penelope Jackson and her...
HEALTH SERVICES

