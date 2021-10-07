Interview the smoking witness

This page gives information on interviewing the smoking witness during the story of Disco Elysium! To see the different milestones of the plot, please check out the Walkthrough table of contents. A tenement has a good view of the crime scene. To reach the tenement, go west from the bookstore,...
BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) — A witness at the center of a case involving a woman found shot to death in Beaver County is sharing what she saw and heard.
Last week, Sharon Benyo was found dead in a field just off Route 51. On Saturday, police charged John Johnson Jr. with homicide.
(Photo Credit: KDKA)
KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso talked to a woman who came forward with crucial information.
“It’s very sad,” said the woman, who does not want to be identified.
The woman said she called state police after she learned Benyo was found dead in Chippewa Township. The witness lives near the crime scene.
“I...
Edwards, Kevin Allan - Intimidation of Victims or Witnesses. The East Earl Township Police Department charged Kevin A. Edwards of New Holland with Intimidation of Victims or Witnesses. Edwards is currently being held in Lancaster County Prison after he was unable to post bail on a previous arrest ( https://lancaster.crimewatchpa.com/eastearlpd/11499/arrests/...
Prosecutors shared disturbing evidence in a California courtroom this week, as the sentencing hearing wrapped up for an older brother accused of abusing his younger brother to death. Jordan Nuñez, who pleaded guilty to child abuse and tampering with evidence for his role in the death of his brother, 13-year-old...
NEW YORK — Police launched a manhunt this week for a suspect who snuck up behind a teenager as she sat at an outdoor restaurant and placed her in a chokehold. The NYPD on Friday released surveillance video of the chilling incident, which took place Monday evening at a sushi restaurant on Ditmars Boulevard, near 33rd Street, in Queens.
ATLANTA — A sketch helped Clayton County investigators figure out the identity of the woman found dead along the side of I-675, but right now, they still need help finding who killed and dumped 30-year-old Cormella Thomas on the side of the highway. Friends and family are now remembering the...
According to the police officials, the 21-year-old man made his way into the two-bedroom house on Sept. 24. Deputies responded to a report that someone was dead on the property. His corpse had been found by the resident of the property that same morning. Authorities say this case was not ruled a homicide.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a woman broke into her ex-boyfriend’s home and assaulted the man and his new girlfriend with a knife. The man told police the couple was sleeping when India Foster broke into his home in the 700 block of Rosemark Road. He told police he woke...
Actor Jake Cuenca was arrested in the Philippines this weekend after allegedly ramming a police car with his own vehicle and then fleeing the scene. The 33-year-old has been charged with reckless imprudence resulting in damage to property, according to a report by PhilStar Global. The incident took place in Mandaluyong City on Saturday night.
BIG SRPING, TX – A Big Spring man was seriously injured earlier this month after he was beaten and shot in the face during a road rage incident.
According to the Big Spring's Crime Stoppers, on Sep. 4 at around 10 p.m., officers with the Big Spring Police Department were dispatched to the former Neighbor's Convenience Store on E. 11th st. for the report of a shooting victim.
When they arrived, the officers discovered a 36-year-old man that had been beaten and shot in the face. The man was rushed to the hospital for treatment and luckily survived.
Police are calling this a possible road…
The woman charged with killing her father and his girlfriend had been cut out of his will, and traveled to his Surf City, N.J., home in a recreational vehicle in the middle of the night and left behind a bloody crime scene, police allege in court documents. Sherry Lee Heffernan,...
We all believe we know the person we are living with, at least we would like to think we do. So many horror movies have been made about the crazy roommate but unfortunately, one girl got to live out that movie. In Johnston, New York on February 14th was called out for a wellness check for 62-year-old Patricia Barter. The officers came in and spoke with her two roommates Stephanie Hillburn and Deborah Eglin but just like a movie, the officers noticed the two women getting nervous so he requested to speak to Barter. The officer searched the house only to find Barter’s lifeless body in her bed. Supposedly Barter had died of an accidental overdose the week of February 4th but her death was not reported to authorities. Barter’s roommates moved her body into her bedroom and just left her there as they went on through their daily lives.
Gabby Petito's stepfather has described the devastating moment he knew his stepdaughter was dead. Tragically, Gabby's body was discovered last month after she went missing following a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie, who returned from their trip alone. Gabby's stepdad Jim Schmidt says as soon as police described...
Lancaster County, PA — A Lancaster County woman has been charged with one count of endangering the welfare of children after police say she left her 12-year-old child on the front porch of a home around noon on Monday, October 11. Authorities in Manheim Township say 45-year-old Lori Kreider told...
Parents have paid tribute to their "perfect baby girl, a gift from God", after she was killed in a car crash. Six-month-old Eva Maria Nichifor died after the two-car collision in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, on Friday. In a statement, her parents Florin and Carmen said they were "distraught by our loss",...
One of the wildest, most incredible, most wholly unbelievable things we’ve heard in a long time is the theory that Brian Laundrie never really left his parents’ home in North Port, Florida. Never hiked to the Carlton Reserve, didn’t double back north to the Appalachian Trail, none of that — because he’s hiding in the backyard, under the soil.
Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
Frank Sidoris – best known for his role in Slash’s band The Conspirators, as well as Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH – has confirmed that he and wife Alexandra were involved in a serious car accident over the weekend. The guitarist has described the accident as “a truly traumatic experience”.
An Englishwoman alleged to have killed her husband told police she’d do it again without hesitation. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. She claims he subjected her to years of abuse. Police were called on Feb. 13 to the home of Penelope Jackson and her...
Comments / 0