Sinclair: Sun City rec board meeting end went against rules of order

We went to a Recreation Centers of Sun City board meeting this morning (Sept. 13) for a few minutes. Upon arriving shortly after 8:30 a.m. for the 9 a.m. meeting, we were informed by Bill Cook, incoming corporate general manager, that he was making up a rule that we could not bring our signs into the event because they were “political.” Most of them supported recently removed board member Karen McAdam; a few were more pointedly anti-board. But if they were political, they were made so by the board itself!