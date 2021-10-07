CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids got COVID on a school trip. How can parents protect kids?

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealth experts say with the rising COVID rate among kids, now is a good time for parents to revisit mask-wearing and social-distancing expectations with their kids. Rachel Skytta reports.

Neuroscience News

How Parents Feed Kids Is Linked to Emotional Eating

Summary: Overall, restrictive eating was the only feeding practice that linked parent and child emotional eating. Most people are familiar with using food as a way to get through a trying time. Known as emotional eating, for some it can be a perfectly appropriate strategy for managing hard feelings, but...
The Independent

ADHD Awareness Month: A child psychiatrist advises a parent whose daughter has temper tantrums

My seven-year-old daughter has a lot of temper tantrums and can’t seem to sit still or focus on anything for long. I think she could have ADHD – are these typical symptoms?Speaking to mark October’s ADHD Awareness Month, Dr Pablo Ronzoni, a consultant child and adolescent psychiatrist at the mental health service Clinical Partners (clinical-partners.co.uk), who has a special interest in neurodevelopmental disorders like ADHD, says:  “To decide on the next steps you can take, it’s important to be able to recognise ADHD symptoms.“Tantrums generally start to occur during the second year of life and are a normal part of...
purewow.com

My Kid Got Covid and Her Classroom Quarantined. But the Hardest Part Was Facing the Other Parents.

The first two days of the school year were bittersweet, as they should be. After all, this is the first year both my children (four and six years old) would be in school, and the first time since we became parents that neither I nor my husband would be on childcare duty for the bulk of the workday. After both drop-offs, we were misty-eyed, talking about how big our kids are getting and throwing around phrases like ‘the end of an era’...and also, ‘game changer!’
CBS Minnesota

When Your School-Aged Kid Is Sniffling, Here’s How To Test Them For COVID

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With children back in school after more than a year of distance learning, there are a lot of viruses going around. Experts say the best way to know whether or not your child’s cold-like symptoms are COVID is to test for it. But when testing at the sign of every sniffle isn’t an option, what should you look for? Katie’s 21-month-old son Emmett, who is in daycare, has taken his share of COVID-19 tests. In September, Emmett came down with cold symptoms that also included a heavy wet cough and fever. Katie found out he had a possible exposure,...
arcamax.com

Instagram Kids, Children and Parents

Imagine if the tobacco companies, given everything we know about the dangers of smoking, announced they were making cigarettes especially designed for kids aged 10-12. Then, imagine they said they were doing it because they believed their cigarettes were actually good for kids, that “developing age-appropriate experiences designed specifically for them is far better for parents than where we are today,” and that making cigarettes for tweens will “reduce the incentive for people under the age of 13 to lie about their age.”
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

How Evansville Fall Fest Organizers Are Helping Parents Keep Track of their Kids

During the annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival (10/4-10/9), tens of thousands of people will head down to Franklin Street to consume a ton of food from over 100 vendor booths, and in the process, help raise a boatload of money for over 100 local non-profit organizations. And after canceling the 2020 festival, I'm sure this year is going to be bigger than ever, which can be really exciting for some folks, but can also be pretty stressful for others. The others I'm referring to here are parents of young kids.
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Here's how this startup is helping parents of kids who are struggling in school get the help they need

Students with dyslexia, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, autism spectrum disorder and other such conditions often struggle in the classroom. Unfortunately, their parents frequently don't know how to even begin to address their learning disabilities. Enter Learnfully Inc., a startup that's created a service to help parents and caregivers of kids...
Fox News

How parents should talk to kids about Gabby Petito: Expert weighs in

As Gabby Petito news coverage continues, one expert is sharing how parents can speak to their children about the case in age-appropriate manners. Stephanie Samar, a New York-based clinical psychologist who specializes in mood and anxiety disorders in children across the lifespan, spoke with Fox News on the subject. "We're...
