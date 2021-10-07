6 months later, search continues for missing Littleton teen

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — More than six months after Cadence Warner disappeared, her family still holds out hope that she’ll come back.

“All of us are devastated,” her mother, Lacey Williams, said.

Missing since late March, Cadence’s family continues to post fliers. They have hired a private investigator and a psychic.

The would-be Columbine High School senior was last seen on the family’s home surveillance camera back in March, taking off. She left with her cat, Rainbow, in a cat carrier.

She is considered a good student and a star softball player.

“She’s a great kid,” her mom said. “Great athlete, great student, good girl. Kind of ‘by-the-book.’ Wouldn’t even swear at me.”

Her mother suspects Cadence had been talking to older adults on social media at the time she left. The family fears she may be being held against her will.

If you see Cadence, please call 911.

