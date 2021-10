Warm and humid weather Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. 20% rain Thursday. 30% Rain Friday. Cold front moves through Late Friday night into early Saturday. Expect some rain with the front. The wind will increase. Exercise caution along the coast and for area lakes. Cooler this weekend. Highs mid 70s. Less humid. Some off and on lingering clouds. Chilly Sunday morning. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s on the Northshore and in the 50s and low 60s South Shore. Expect a gradual warm up into next week.

