Judge orders Texas to suspend new law banning most abortions

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge on Wednesday ordered Texas to suspend the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S., which since September has banned most abortions in the nation’s second-most populous state. Matt Mauro reports.

