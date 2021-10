Kimberly Frazier Mitchell, local paranormal historian, will present “Stories in Stone,” featuring ghost stories associated with the unusual and mysterious grave stones and statues throughout Columbiana County at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25 hosted by the Salem Public Library via Zoom. Learn what Mitchell’s research has revealed about these questions: Is there a grave in the middle of Rogers, Ohio? Who is the little boy trying to cross the road at East Liverpool’s Spring Grove Cemetery? Who or what is the Roving Sentinel? What are the changing stories of Goldie Bell Taylor? Registration is required at www.salem.lib.oh.us or by calling the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance. Please be sure to add a personal email address in order to receive the Zoom link for the presentation. The program is open to the public and free of cost to attend.

