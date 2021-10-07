Wage hikes OK’d for Salem police staff

SALEM — City council approved wage hikes for both dispatchers and police officers Tuesday. Members of the police department represented by the Fraternal Order of Police received a 2.5 percent wage increase this year and next year, retroactive to July 1. Members of the other three unions representing city employees in the service department, utilities department and fire department had already been granted 2.5 percent wage increases as part of a wage reopener for the second and third years of their contracts.