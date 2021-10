United Local Schools had their homecoming game and dance this past weekend. At the Football Homecoming game against East Palestine on Friday, October 1, the 2021 king and queen were crowned. The 2021 queen is Emily McKarns. She is the daughter of John and Shari McKarns. The 2021 king is Angus Cope. He is the son of Anthony and Mary Cope. Also, on Saturday, October 2, a Homecoming Dance was held in the Junior High Gym. The theme was “Dancing with the Stars.” (Submitted photo)

