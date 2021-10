ALPENA — Smart911 is a program that helps first responders more efficiently serve the community, but more people need to sign up for it, officials say. The program is for all residents, but the Alpena Senior Citizens Center is having sessions to help seniors fill out the information, which is inputed into a computer to go into an online database. The purpose is to give the dispatchers more information about your whereabouts and your home, medications, allergies, and any pertinent information that would help them take care of your emergency in a more efficient manner.

