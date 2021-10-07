CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OH

SRMC Immediate Care open at Firestone Farms

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALEM – An illness or accident can happen at any time, and it may be difficult to know where to go when you need care. “It’s important to assess the severity of your symptoms and understand your options to ensure you are getting the most appropriate level of care,” said Dr. Anita Hackstedde, Salem Regional Medical Center (SRMC) President/CEO. “While emergency departments are designed to treat people with severe and life-threatening conditions, non-emergent medical needs and symptoms can often be managed through your primary care physician or a visit to SRMC’s Immediate Care.”

