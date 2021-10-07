Two recent studies help explain breakthrough infections in those with two COVID-19 vaccine doses
By Alisa Odenheimer
Fortune
7 days ago
Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Immunity provided by the COVID-19 vaccine from partners Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE weakens significantly within months, with men having less protection than women, according to research that supports the use of booster doses. Protective...
Megan Redshaw The Daily Caller National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said he would be “surprised” if COVID booster shots were not recommended for other Americans in the upcoming weeks even after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s advisory committee on Sept. 17 overwhelmingly rejected a proposal to distribute booster shots of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID vaccine to the general public. The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) recommended the agency approve Pfizer’s application for boosters only for people 65 and older and certain high-risk populations. In a conversation with “Fox News Sunday,” Collins dismissed the FDA’s decision as being subject to change upon further review of the science. “I.
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An allergic reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine led to one Arkansas woman being intubated for seven days. According to the CDC, just two to five people per million vaccinated in the U.S. experience anaphylaxis. Kendall Case, 23, was determined to be fully vaccinated despite having an...
On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Blood type and risk of COVID-19. It's something that's been studied -- and you'll find a ton of conflicting information out there. This is a perfect example of why we verify your questions. Our goal is to provide answers that can't be found in a Google search. When you search this question -- so many different answers pop up from several different studies.
Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Tuesday that there could be a future COVID-19 variant that would be highly transmissible — something he called a “monster variant.”. Fauci, the White House medical adviser on the coronavirus, told MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski that there could be a “monster” variant that makes the delta variant look weak in comparison.
A cheap 5-minute test can accurately determine whether you have had covid-19 in the past or determine whether you have protection from a vaccine by detecting antibodies in blood or saliva. When a person is infected with the coronavirus or is vaccinated against it, their immune system produces antibodies to...
300 participants were tested during a trial of the Pfizer booster shot and the FDA has shared the results. The most common side effects were fatigue at 63.7%, headaches at 48.4%, and muscle pain at 39.1%. Pfizer states that the side effects were mild to moderate and that 44 participants...
In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Dr. Scott Gottlieb believes that 90% of Americans will be, to some level, immune to COVID-19 after the Delta wave finally ends. Gottlieb is the former FDA commissioner and explained that reaching that level of infection is important for immunity even if the virus never fully disappears. He believes when...
You have a tickle in your throat, or cough a few times, maybe have a runny nose, and the thought crosses your mind: Is this COVID-19? While taking a test is the only way to be sure—a breakthrough infection, for example, may resemble a common cold, so get tested just in case—there are some telltale signs of COVID. One would be losing your sense of taste or smell, which happens to many, but not all, patients. The other would be a series of symptoms that appear in a particular order, according to a study from the University of Southern California. "This order is especially important to know when we have overlapping cycles of illnesses like the flu that coincide with infections of COVID-19," said Dr. Peter Kuhn, a USC professor of medicine, biomedical engineering, and aerospace and mechanical engineering. "Doctors can determine what steps to take to care for the patient, and they may prevent the patient's condition from worsening." Read on for the order they found—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
The United States reached a grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday — 1 in 500 people in the U.S. has died of COVID-19. Johns Hopkins University data show that 663,913 people have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in the United States. In all, the U.S....
As more time passes since the majority of vaccinated people in the U.S. got their COVID shots, experts have been keeping an eye on how immunity fares in the months thereafter. Moderna recently said data shows that those who were vaccinated this year had more protection against COVID than those who got their shots last year. According to the vaccine manufacturer, the shot's protective power is lower about a year after you've been vaccinated.
Withdrawal from three different drugs shuffles brain networks in similar fashion. Zeroing in on specific brain regions when studying drug and alcohol abuse simplifies research but may leave out important insights. In fact, the landscape of the entire brain reorganizes during withdrawal, potentially hindering communication between regions, according to new research in mice published in eNeuro.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s a topic that is dividing the nation: What’s better, vaccination or natural immunity?. “Natural immunity works when the virus doesn’t evolve … when you don’t have a new variant that can evade natural immunity that you may have developed the first time around,” Dr. Graham Carlos, chief of internal medicine at Eskenazi Health, told News 8. “One of the reasons why vaccines have been so important is because they have been shown to be protective against these new variants such as the delta variant, which is by far the most prevalent variant now.”
Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
When will the COVID pandemic end? That's the question on the top of everyone's mind—and one doctor just gave a proposed answer. Dr. Ashish Jha, the Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, appeared on the Pulsar podcast to predict when the pandemic will end. Read on for five essential life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Nearly 80,000 New Yorkers who have tested positive for COVID-19 are fully vaccinated. Breakthrough cases reported to the New York State Health Department were 78,416, as of September 20, 2021, according to Governor Kathy Hochul's COVID-19 update,. The breakthrough data shows that as of September 20, 2021, the New York...
A video shared on Instagram purportedly shows a doctor removing a COVID-19 vaccine from someone’s body via cupping. The video appears to show wet cupping therapy. Experts told Check Your Fact there is no evidence cupping would remove a COVID-19 vaccine from a person’s body. Fact Check:. The claim that...
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. [Molecular biology professor Mayana] Zatz’s work is part of a growing effort to identify factors that may make people resistant to...
The CDC is reporting new information on the chances of dying or being hospitalized with COVID for the vaccinated and unvaccinated in New York. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Comments / 0