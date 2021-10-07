CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HUDS’s New Contract and the Strike that Paved the Way

Harvard Crimson
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. There’s something for us to cheers to in Harvard’s dining halls. After months of deliberation, Harvard and UNITE HERE Local 26, the labor union for employees of Harvard University Dining Services, ratified a five-year contract guaranteeing wage increases, greater job security, and the preservation of the current health care coverage granted to union members. 99.45 percent — virtually all voting union members — voted to approve it.

