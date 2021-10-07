CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prisons and COVID-19 Spread in the United States

Kaitlyn M. Sims, MSc; Jeremy Foltz, PhD; Marin Elisabeth Skidmore, PhD. Objectives: To empirically evaluate the relationship between presence of a state or federal prison and COVID-19 case and death counts. Methods: We merged data on locations of federal and state prisons and of local and county jails with daily...

