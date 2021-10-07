Town Hall-booster shots today (no appointment necessary at farmers market

MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Long Island may soon get a new area code. The New York State Public Service Commission wants the public’s input on a new petition. The new area code will be within the current 516 area code in Nassau County. The petition is based on a projection showing that available numbers starting with 516 will run out by the end of 2023. The commission says existing phone numbers will not be affected. Public comments online or by mail are due by the end of the year.

NASSAU COUNTY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO