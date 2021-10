CHETOPA — Gary L. Headley, 62, of Chetopa passed away at 11:41 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Freeman West in Joplin. Gary Lewis Headley was born on Sept. 17, 1959, to Harry L. and Marilyn Sue (Harmon) Headley in Oswego. His first three years were spent in Wichita, after which the family moved back to Chetopa, where he grew up and attended school. He graduated from Chetopa High School in 1977.