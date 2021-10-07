Houstonians rally to fight GOP discriminatory district dismantling

Since 1994, Sheila Jackson Lee has represented the 18th Congressional District, which includes Third Ward, downtown Houston, the University of Houston and Texas Southern University. Congressman Al Green began in 2005 representing the 9th District, which includes most of southwest Houston, part of Fort Bend County and most of Missouri City. Now, a GOP plan is looking to shift the dynamics of those majority Black districts and pit the incumbents against each other. But not if some Houstonians have their way.