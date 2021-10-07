CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houstonians rally to fight GOP discriminatory district dismantling

By ReShonda Tate Billingsley
defendernetwork.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince 1994, Sheila Jackson Lee has represented the 18th Congressional District, which includes Third Ward, downtown Houston, the University of Houston and Texas Southern University. Congressman Al Green began in 2005 representing the 9th District, which includes most of southwest Houston, part of Fort Bend County and most of Missouri City. Now, a GOP plan is looking to shift the dynamics of those majority Black districts and pit the incumbents against each other. But not if some Houstonians have their way.

Comments / 36

Jon Ambrose
6d ago

Living in Sheila Jackson Lee's District means being ignored and lied to. She's all mouth and no action or influence, plus she totally ignores all non-black residents. Hopefully she'll be ousted and we'll get a new, intelligent, inclusive Representative

Patticia Orr
6d ago

Al go home. we don't need you and Sheila and All go home. We don't want you. Shows you what kind of friends you have. Al and Aheila just want district's held up in court.

wallded
6d ago

Al sharpton was an informent against the mob, lucky he's still around, the mafia doesn't play games, he was Obama's adviser, what a joke

