People on the Move: Raquelle Lewis and Laura Whitley

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has announced the appointment of Raquelle W. Lewis to its Board of Directors, making her the first African American female Board member. With more than 25 years of experience in communications, strategic project development, business operations, community outreach, and risk and crisis management in the transportation and infrastructure industries, Lewis has held positions of increasing responsibility over the course of her career. She currently serves as Director, Southeast Texas Communications and Public Information Offices for the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), a state government organization that constructs and maintains highway, aviation, rail, and public transportation systems.