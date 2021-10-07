CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Halftime No-Show: Message from Associate Editor Aswad Walker

By Aswad Walker
defendernetwork.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Root’s writer extraordinaire Michael Harriot recently tweeted, “If the wealthiest Black folks in America teamed up with the biggest stars for a live show online at halftime of the Super Bowl, it would sh*t power & significantly dent the NFL’s ratings. In fact, the only way to prevent that was if someone convinced those stars to… Oh wait.” “Oh wait” is right. How much longer must we wait for our people, all of us, to wake up and recognize our power? Harriot suggested Black big-ballers and shot-callers organize a major flex of their own that would bring the NFL’s premier game to its knees and force them to reckon with our agenda (justice, equality, etc.). Makes sense. But we who weren’t invited to perform during the Super Bowl halftime show have power too. Hell, we saved Democracy for this country more than once. Our 1960s fight for equality tilted the scales of the US/Russia Cold War in America’s favor. Not to mention what we’ve done for science, mathematics, music, fashion, the arts, spirituality, etc. So, whether you’re still boycotting the NFL and standing with Kaepernick or not, we’ve all got to realize the truth of Frederick Douglass’ words, “Power concedes nothing without a demand.”

defendernetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Sage Steele faces backlash over Barack Obama, race comments

ESPN personality Sage Steele created a controversy with comments about former President Barack Obama identifying as “Black” on the recent census. Steele, appearing on the “Uncut with Jay Cutler” podcast, discussed racial identity and expressed an issue with having to identify as a single race, because she self-identifies as biracial.
POTUS
defendernetwork.com

It feels good to be a gangsta: Message by Managing Editor ReShonda Tate

That has to be what the Texas GOP sings to themselves every single day because these dudes are gangsta with a Capital G. What do you do when your candidate doesn’t win the presidency? You start dismantling the system from the bottom up to make sure you’re in a position to ensure the next president will be a Republican.
HOUSTON, TX
ktbb.com

All the details of the Super Bowl 56 halftime show

(NEW YORK) -- Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will perform together for the first time when they headline the Pepsi Super Bowl 56 Halftime Show on Feb. 13, 2022 in the Los Angeles area. These superstars have collectively earned 43 Grammys and have created...
NFL
TVLine

Young Colin Kaepernick Is Challenged to 'Prove Them Wrong' in Trailer for Colin in Black and White Drama Series

As a teenage athlete, Colin Kaepernick is challenged to “prove them wrong” — though he wonders why he always has to? — in the trailer for Netflix’s scripted drama series Colin in Black and White. Premiering Friday, Oct. 29 with six 30-minute episodes, Colin in Black and White tells Kaepernick’s origin story through the lens of his formative years as a gifted football, baseball and basketball prospect (played by Jaden Michael), “before he reached the highest levels of American football as an NFL quarterback and became a cultural icon and activist.” Mary-Louise Parker (Weeds) and Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation) also...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Sage Steele
Person
Ellen Pompeo
The Spun

Jemele Hill: Adam Schefter’s Email Is A Big “No No” In Journalism

On Wednesday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter became the latest NFL personality to be named in emails emanating from the NFL’s investigation into the Washington Football Team. The New York Times published a story showing details of an email from Schefter to former Washington executive Bruce Allen. In the email, Schefter...
NFL
Kickin Country 100.5

Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Entertainment Announced

Seven-time Grammy winner Dr. Dre will be the headliner at the SUPER BOWL LVI Halftime Show on February 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Dre will be joined by Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. The Super Bowl returns to the Los Angeles area for...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Randy Moss threatens to fight media personality in deleted tweet

Randy Moss was extremely emotional while sharing his thoughts on the Jon Gruden situation on Sunday, and the Hall of Famer drew a lot of praise for what he said. Jason Whitlock, however, is one member of the media who was not impressed. Whitlock was highly critical of Moss, and let’s just say Moss did not appreciate the feedback.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#White Supremacy#White Nationalism#American Football#Public Enemy#Pe
News Channel 25

Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop to perform at Super Bowl LVI halftime show

The National Football League has revealed who will be performing the Super Bowl LVI halftime show. On Thursday, the NFL announced that Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar would perform for the first time on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in California. This will also...
NFL
CBS Tampa

Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Will Have Major Star Power

(CNN) — A quintet of musical pioneers will come together on the Super Bowl LVI halftime show stage in February. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will be the headliners of the show, programmed to air Sunday, February 13, Pepsi, the NFL and Roc Nation announced on Thursday.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
1051thebounce.com

Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Will Feature Hip-Hop Legends

Hip-hop and R&B royalty will lead the Super Bowl LVI Halftime show. But how are they going to pack all of these superstars into less than 15 minutes? The NFL just announced, via social media, that the Pepsi Halftime show will feature Dr. Dre and his protegees Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar, along with frequent collaborator Mary J. Blige.
NFL
wgrd.com

Eminem To Give Super Bowl Halftime Show A Motor City Vibe

Eminem will be featured in a hip hop flavored Super Bowl LVI halftime show announced Thursday. So how many Michiganders have been featured in Super Bowl halftime shows? The answer lies below. A day after serving food at the grand opening of his new restaurant in Detroit, our own Slim...
NFL
The Guardian

‘People shunned me like hot lava’: the runner who raised his fist and risked his life

Tommie Smith still gets chills when he hears the opening bars of The Star Spangled Banner. It takes him right back to that night in October 1968 when he stood on the Olympic podium in Mexico City, wearing his gold medal, and made the raised-fist salute that has defined his life. “It’s kind of a push, when I hear ‘dum, da-dum’,” he says, singing the opening notes of the United States national anthem. “Because that’s the first three notes I heard in Mexico, then my head went down, and I saw no more of it until the last note.”
SPORTS
hotradiomaine.com

(News) Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Announced

The first Super Bowl in Los Angeles this century will feature a star-studded hip-hop heavy halftime show. Pepsi, the NFL and Roc Nation announced Thursday that Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will perform at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Feb. 13th. The five artists have a combined 43 Grammys and have created 22 No. 1 Billboard albums and all have hit after hit! “The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dr. Dre in a statement. Eminem shared his excitement on Instagram, “Dre day in February 🌴🏈? I’m there! #PepsiHalftime Show.”
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

iHeartRadio Podcast Awards: ‘SmartLess’ Leads Nominations (Exclusive)

Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett’s breakout podcast, SmartLess, is continuing its recent string of successes with a total of four nominations in the 2022 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards. The podcast, which launched last summer and recently inked a major deal with Amazon and Wondery, received nods for podcast of the year, best ad read and best comedy show, while Hayes was nominated for best host. For the top podcast prize, SmartLess is joined by other hits like Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend; Dave Chappelle, Talib Kweli, and Yasiin Bey’s The Midnight Miracle; NPR’s Code Switch and Louder Than a Riot; and the New York Times’ The Daily for podcast of the year. Other nominees...
TV & VIDEOS
nickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of Soap Opera Star Michael Tylo

Soap opera icon Michael Tylo died at the age of 73 in the final days of September, according to Soap Opera Digest. Tylo famously starred in "Guiding Light" as the heart throb Quinton McCord Chamberlain from 1981 to 1985, before returning in 1996 and 1997. He also starred in almost any other soap opera you can think of, per IMDb. He played twins, Rich and Blade Bladeson on "The Young and the Restless," Charlie Prince on "General Hospital," Matt Connolly on "All My Children," and had a stint on "The Bold and the Beautiful" playing Sherman Gale, his final soap role, per The Wrap. In his later career, he became an educator, teaching film at the College of Fine Arts at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where he became assistant dean in 2003, per the New York Post.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy