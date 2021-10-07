Halftime No-Show: Message from Associate Editor Aswad Walker

The Root’s writer extraordinaire Michael Harriot recently tweeted, “If the wealthiest Black folks in America teamed up with the biggest stars for a live show online at halftime of the Super Bowl, it would sh*t power & significantly dent the NFL’s ratings. In fact, the only way to prevent that was if someone convinced those stars to… Oh wait.” “Oh wait” is right. How much longer must we wait for our people, all of us, to wake up and recognize our power? Harriot suggested Black big-ballers and shot-callers organize a major flex of their own that would bring the NFL’s premier game to its knees and force them to reckon with our agenda (justice, equality, etc.). Makes sense. But we who weren’t invited to perform during the Super Bowl halftime show have power too. Hell, we saved Democracy for this country more than once. Our 1960s fight for equality tilted the scales of the US/Russia Cold War in America’s favor. Not to mention what we’ve done for science, mathematics, music, fashion, the arts, spirituality, etc. So, whether you’re still boycotting the NFL and standing with Kaepernick or not, we’ve all got to realize the truth of Frederick Douglass’ words, “Power concedes nothing without a demand.”