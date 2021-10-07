‘Restore the 18th Congressional District Rally’ today at 5pm, Emancipation Park
Organizers of an event that seeks to block the state’s redistricting maps as drawn up by Texas Republicans said in a released statement, “It is quite obvious that we’ve been subjected to and bombarded with rips in our Democratic fiber with recent legislation against women’s abortion rights (Roe vs Wade), voting rights, gun control, immigration & DACA rights, as well as immigration reform.defendernetwork.com
