‘Restore the 18th Congressional District Rally’ today at 5pm, Emancipation Park

There’s nothing quite like lying on a nice patch of grass, trying to spot shapes in the fluffy cumulus clouds drifting by. Observing Texas’s congressional maps is a similar experience. For decades, the state’s U.S. House districts have been so wildly gerrymandered by the party in power—the GOP for the last generation and Democrats during the previous one—that their shapes can be downright psychedelic. On Monday, the Republican-controlled Texas Legislature unveiled its proposed map for the next decade—and fans of weird district shapes were not disappointed. While previous fan favorites such as Dan Crenshaw’s TX-2—a Mario Bros.–looking elongated pipe of a district—were reconfigured, there are plenty of entertaining newcomers to stare at.

TEXAS STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO