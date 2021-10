PADUCAH — Novella Wring, 89, of Paducah, died at 3:03 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Providence Pointe Healthcare. Novella was born in Graves County on Friday, July 1, 1932, to Claude and Rosie Wallace. She was a retired employee of Kmart and was a long time member of Paducah Holiness Church. She will be remembered as a loving, caring mother, grandmother and friend. She was our angel on earth.