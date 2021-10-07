Meadville residents are invited to Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday in Diamond Park. “Our Walk to End Alzheimer’s events are about the community and we are looking forward to seeing our friends and families back in-person this year,” said Jenn Brownlee, walk manager for the Alzheimer's Association's Greater Pennsylvania Chapter. “These Walk to End Alzheimer’s events help provide for education programs, care and support and research towards a cure for Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia.”