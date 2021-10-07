ATC to present world premiere of 'An Enemy of the People,' adapted to take place in Oklahoma

As Henrik Ibsen worked on what would become his play “An Enemy of the People,” he wasn’t sure if what he was writing was a comedy or a drama. “He knew he was dealing with a serious subject,” said David Blakely, whose adaptation of Ibsen’s play will open this weekend at the Tulsa PAC. “But it wasn’t until he attended the opening night, and heard the audience laughing, that he decided what he had written was, in fact, a comedy.