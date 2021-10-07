CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
India's Titan scales record peak as easing virus curbs boost second-quarter sales

BENGALURU, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Shares of Indian watch and jewellery maker Titan Company Ltd (TITN.NS) hit a record high on Thursday, as the company saw strong revenue growth in the second quarter across most of its businesses boosted by a gradual reopening in the country.

The Tata Group-owned company reopened most of its stores, as a fall in coronavrius cases and easing pandemic restrictions led to a recovery in demand, with sales moving "swiftly above or close to pre-pandemic levels in most of the divisions," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Titan's flagship jewellery brand, 'Tanishq', saw second-quarter revenue grow 78%, as purchasing of gifts, buying for special occasions and milestones, weddings and investments in gold surged.

A correction in local gold prices to their lowest level in nearly six months has also prompted jewellers to step up purchases for the festive season, a government source told Reuters on Monday. read more

"While we anticipated (Titan) to report strong revenue growth, (the second-quarter performance) is significantly ahead of our and street expectations," JP Morgan said in a research note, raising its price target on the company to 2,320 rupees ($31.02) from 2,000 rupees earlier.

Shares of Titan gained as much as 9.3% to 2,347.40 rupees, and were up 8.0% at 0430 GMT.

($1 = 74.7900 Indian rupees)

