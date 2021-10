(WSYR-TV) — All Elite Wrestling, arguably the hottest wrestling company in the world right now, is coming to Rochester Wednesday night for their show “AEW Dynamite.”. The Butcher and The Blade, a tag team with the company since 2019, hails from Buffalo, New York. They sat down with me to chat about the buzz around AEW, how they’ve changed up their game since arriving to AEW and what they plan to do to honor the late great Brody Lee (Jon Huber) when they are in his hometown of Rochester for Dynamite.

