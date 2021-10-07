CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frederick, MD

Man Sentenced To 25 Years In Frederick County Circuit Court Wednesday Afternoon

By Your Financial Editor
wfmd.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s for an attempted murder incident in 2020. Frederick, MD (KB) Elvin Maxwell Addison Jr., 41, of Frederick, MD was sentenced after entering a guilty plea in Frederick County Circuit Court on Wednesday afternoon. The sentencing was before the Honorable Judge Julie Stevenson Solt. According to the press release, “The State, defense, and Judge Solt reached a binding agreed sentence of 60 years suspending all but 25 years in the Division of Corrections. Addison plead guilty to Attempted Second Degree Murder, Armed Robbery, and Second Degree Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer. The defendant must also serve 5 years of supervised probation upon release.”

www.wfmd.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

FDA recommends restaurants, food manufacturers cut back on use of salt

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released sweeping new guidance for the food industry to voluntarily reduce sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods in an attempt to reduce Americans' consumption. "The FDA is issuing a final guidance, 'Voluntary Sodium Reduction Goals: Target Mean and Upper Bound Concentrations for...
FOOD SAFETY
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and a capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
Frederick, MD
Government
County
Frederick County, MD
Frederick, MD
Crime & Safety
Frederick County, MD
Government
Frederick County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Guilty Plea#Prison#Md#Meritus Medical Center
The Associated Press

Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled 3-4 weeks before body found

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Cross-country traveler Gabby Petito was strangled, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. Petito, 22, died three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said in a news conference.
CHEYENNE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy