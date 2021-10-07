Man Sentenced To 25 Years In Frederick County Circuit Court Wednesday Afternoon

It’s for an attempted murder incident in 2020. Frederick, MD (KB) Elvin Maxwell Addison Jr., 41, of Frederick, MD was sentenced after entering a guilty plea in Frederick County Circuit Court on Wednesday afternoon. The sentencing was before the Honorable Judge Julie Stevenson Solt. According to the press release, “The State, defense, and Judge Solt reached a binding agreed sentence of 60 years suspending all but 25 years in the Division of Corrections. Addison plead guilty to Attempted Second Degree Murder, Armed Robbery, and Second Degree Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer. The defendant must also serve 5 years of supervised probation upon release.”