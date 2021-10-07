CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AHS teacher Leohr honored as Outstanding Educator

By The Owensboro Times
 7 days ago
Jonathan Leohr, who teaches engineering and computer science to grades 9-12 at Apollo High School, has been named a 2021 McDonald’s Teach It Forward Outstanding Educator. Students, parents, colleagues and members of the community were invited to submit nominations of teachers who have made a positive difference in the lives of their students.

