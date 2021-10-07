CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Overnight Market Moves Are So Misleading

Cover picture for the articleWednesday’s resilient price action shows overnight traders don’t have a clue what they’re doing. The S&P 500 opened Wednesday’s session by gapping down nearly 1%. But those opening levels were as bad as it got and prices rallied nicely through the day. So much for all the death and destruction the futures market predicted a few hours earlier.

