If there’s one thing college kids aren’t worried about, it’s life insurance, but there are some benefits to planning ahead when you’re so young. While not every college student needs life insurance coverage, there are some circumstances that make it worth at least considering. Parents might also wonder whether they need to buy life insurance for their college students. If you’re a cosigner on their student loans, then talking to them about life insurance is an important part of protecting yourself and financial stability.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 12 HOURS AGO