UT Night Rides is a free Lyft service provided for students from midnight to 4 a.m. This service will pick you up on campus and take you off campus. While this is a great resource, the hours need to be longer. The sun goes down around 8 p.m., and when Daylight Savings ends Nov. 7, it will get dark even earlier. This forces students who need to go off campus to rely on public UT shuttles, which aren’t always the safest, or to walk in the dark until midnight, when UT Night Rides become available. And unlike the UT shuttle service, UT Night Rides will not take you back to campus.

