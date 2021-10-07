CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black students, alumni celebrate their annual Black Homecoming event

By Reya Mosby
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note: This first appeared as part of the September 27 flipbook. Music blared from the DJ’s speakers as students and alumni walked up the stairs leading to the Main Mall on Sept. 25. Generations of fraternity brothers gathered around the grill laughing and sharing stories while sorority sisters dressed in their sorority shirts animatedly greeted each other with hugs. Children ran around dressed head-to-toe in burnt orange as the Longhorns wrecked Texas Tech on the big screen behind them. Alumni sat at tables eating freshly cooked food, and shared old college stories with current students, giving them advice.

