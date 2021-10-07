‘There’s Someone Inside Your House’ star Sydney Park talks working on new Netflix slasher movie
“There’s Someone Inside Your House,” a brand new slasher film from director Patrick Brice and writer Henry Gayden, arrived on Netflix Oct. 6 after its initial premiere at Austin’s Fantastic Fest. The film, based on the novel of the same name, follows a small town plagued by a series of killings targeting high school seniors with dark secrets. Sydney Park stars as leading character Makani, one of the town’s newest residents who happens to be hiding a dark past. The Texan attended a college journalist roundtable with Park to talk about her work on the film.thedailytexan.com
