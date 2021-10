The euro tried to rally on Monday, but much like many of the other currencies against the greenback, we saw a bit of a pullback. The 1.16 level above continues to offer resistance, as we have been grinding lower. The question now is whether or not we are trying to form some type of “falling wedge”, because that could be a sign that we are ready to attempt a bit of a recovery. That being said, it would take quite a bit of effort to make this market truly break out to the upside. In other words, I am not necessarily looking to get long anytime soon.

CURRENCIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO