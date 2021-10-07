Off the Shelf: Dr. Kurt Weyland

“Beautiful World, Where Are You” by Sally Rooney: Alice Kelleher, 29, has suffered a nervous breakdown as a result of her work’s popularity. After moving from Dublin to a small seaside town, she meets Felix, a local with a similar background — they both grew up working-class and both have absent fathers — who works in a shipping warehouse. She invites him to accompany her to Rome, where he falls in love with her but resents what he takes to be her superior attitude. Meanwhile, in Dublin, Alice’s university friend Eileen Lydon works a low-paying literary job and explores her attraction to a childhood friend who seems to return her feelings but continues seeing other women. Alice and Eileen update each other in long emails, which Rooney cleverly exploits for essayistic musings about culture, climate change and political upheaval. It’s a bold change to her style, and it makes the illuminations all the more powerful when they pop. This book is challenging and inspiring.

