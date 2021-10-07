CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: Don't forget that other vaccination

Cover picture for the articleIf there’s any silver lining to the curse of COVID-19, it’s that regional deaths from the regular seasonal flu last fall and winter dropped dramatically. That’s one trend we’d like to see continue — and getting the flu vaccine would help make it so. In North Carolina, flu deaths each...

Nearly all state health workers vaccinated in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina officials announced Monday that nearly all of the 10,000 employees working in 14 state-operated health care facilities are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. According to the state Department of Health and Human Services, 6% of workers got an approved medical or religious exemption or a special accommodation, while the remaining […]
These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Cases of COVID-19 have begun to decline nationwide, and some health experts say the surge driven by the Delta variant seems to have peaked. But some states are bucking the national trend and are dealing with large increases in new cases and hospitalizations. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Don’t forget about the return of influenza

COVID-19 has been the hot topic for the past year and a half, monopolizing TV news programs and documentaries. However, we cannot forget about the infectious disease that returns every year — influenza. Influenza season usually presents yearly, any time between fall and spring, so it’s possible influenza could return...
Healthcare Workers on Why They Refuse to Get Vaccinated

You probably don’t have to go too far out of your way to see an anti-vaccine protest. Workers and ordinary citizens are up in arms over the Biden administration’s decision to mandate the shot for corporations with more than 100 employees. But you may also see providers wearing full medical...
2 more locals who were diagnosed with COVID have died

MALHEUR COUNTY — According to a news release on Wednesday from the Malheur County Health Department, another two residents who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 have died. This includes a man in his 40s, who died at home, and another in his 80s, who died in the hospital. There is...
58 New COVID-19 Cases Were Reported In Athens County For Oct. 2-4

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Athens County has now had 7,543 total cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic after 58 new cases were reported Saturday through Monday. The Ohio Department of Health confirmed the numbers on Oct. 11, 2021. According to ODH data, the cases involved 15 people...
If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
Anti-vaxxers will have to pay up if they want to reject public health guidance

Like many Americans, I have grown tired of anti-vaxxer bravado. Suddenly, the people who bragged they’d reject Covid-19 vaccines at all costs — and in the name of so-called liberty — are now beside themselves because they can’t eat indoors at their favorite salad bar unvaccinated. Evidently, the revolution is prepared for many things, but eating stale croutons on a park bench is a bridge too far.
Experts Release New Pfizer-Related Warning

The coronavirus vaccines remain in the spotlight. Now, it’s been revealed that experts have something important to say to patients who have gotten the Pfizer vaccine. Check out the latest reports coming from CNN below. People’s immunity following the Pfizer vaccine. It’s been just reported that people’s immunity starts to...
Moderna study: Those vaccinated last year more likely to contract COVID-19

(WJW) – A recent study shows that people who got the Moderna vaccine a year ago are more likely to contract COVID-19 than those who got it more recently. Moderna’s Phase 3 COVE Study compared participants who received the vaccine between July 1, 2021 and August 27, 2021 to participants who got it between July 2020 and October 2020.
