Concord football still looking for positives

By Matt Digby
 7 days ago

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – After back-to-back losses, Concord is hopeful they can turn the season around Saturday when they host West Liberty for their annual homecoming game. The Mountain Lions were involved in a back-and-forth contest at Fairmont State last weekend, with the Falcons coming away with the win. On the positive side for Concord, Tywan Pearce had nearly 300 yards receiving in the game, earning co-Offensive Player of the Week honors from the Mountain East Conference.

