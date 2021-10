In the twisty dance thriller Birds of Paradise, Diana Silvers and Kristine Froseth play rival frenemies competing for the top prize at an elite Parisian ballet academy. Based on A.K. Small’s YA novel Bright Burning Stars, the movie ratchets up the tension as newbie dancer Kate (Silvers) and the more seasoned-but-mercurial Marine (Froseth) engage in some psycho-sexual mind games and one upmanship to score a contract at the Opéra national de Paris. But in real life, the actors became fast friends while shooting the Amazon movie in Budapest, as evidenced by the following back-and-forth, in which they discuss first dances, favorite songs, and FaceTime.

