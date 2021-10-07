Dr. Ann Graves Robbins Poindexter, of Conway, Ark., was born on January 5, 1934, in Gentry, Ark., and passed away on September 30, 2021, in Conway, Ark. Ann was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a true servant leader and gave her time, resources, and energy to her family, church, community, and profession. While she was trained as a pediatrician, she was a pioneer in the treatment and care for people with intellectual disabilities. She was a passionate advocate for her patients in her effort to discover more effective and humane treatments.