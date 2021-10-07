Ann Graves Robbins Poindexter
Dr. Ann Graves Robbins Poindexter, of Conway, Ark., was born on January 5, 1934, in Gentry, Ark., and passed away on September 30, 2021, in Conway, Ark. Ann was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a true servant leader and gave her time, resources, and energy to her family, church, community, and profession. While she was trained as a pediatrician, she was a pioneer in the treatment and care for people with intellectual disabilities. She was a passionate advocate for her patients in her effort to discover more effective and humane treatments.www.arkansasonline.com
Comments / 0