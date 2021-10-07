CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fayetteville, AR

Paul Edwin Grose

Arkansas Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Grose, 87, passed away on October 2, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark., from natural causes, in his home with his family surrounding him. He was born to Lyle Everett and Eula Bell (Dodds) Grose in Lawton, Oklahoma, on April 29, 1934. Paul attended Lawton Public Schools. He was a graduate of Southwestern State University in Weatherford, Oklahoma. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Army and the National Guard. Most recently Paul was honored with a quilt from the Quilt of Valor Foundation in Greenwood.

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Fayetteville, AR
Obituaries
Arkansas State
Arkansas Obituaries
City
Greenwood, AR
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Arkansas State
NBC News

New FDA guidance aims to drastically cut salt in food supply

The Food and Drug Administration is asking food manufacturers and restaurants to cut the salt in their products over the coming 2½ years, hoping to reduce Americans' overall sodium intake by 12 percent. The sweeping recommendation, announced Wednesday, is expected to cover a wide variety of foods — from chain...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Haynes
Person
John
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy