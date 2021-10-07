Paul Edwin Grose

Paul Grose, 87, passed away on October 2, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark., from natural causes, in his home with his family surrounding him. He was born to Lyle Everett and Eula Bell (Dodds) Grose in Lawton, Oklahoma, on April 29, 1934. Paul attended Lawton Public Schools. He was a graduate of Southwestern State University in Weatherford, Oklahoma. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Army and the National Guard. Most recently Paul was honored with a quilt from the Quilt of Valor Foundation in Greenwood.