ORA MAE ELMORE, 81, of Clendenin went home to be with the Lord Monday, October 4, 2021 at CAMC General from a sudden illness. She was a loving mother and wife. Ora Mae devoted her life to her family and was greatly loved by all who knew her. She was the daughter of the late Theodore and Grace Groves. She was also preceded in death by her great grandson, Don Elijah Drake; brothers, Maywood, Paul, Herbert, Earl and Dwight Groves; and sisters, Audrey, Wilma and Barb. Ora Mae is survived by: her husband, William "Bill" of Clendenin; daughters, Debbie Hall (Mike) of Clendenin, Patty Drake (Don) of Elkview and William "Robert" Elmore Jr. of Spencer, WV; grandsons, Michael Hall Jr. (Stacy) of Nellis, WV, Don Drake Jr. and Jonathan Drake (Sharla) of Elkview; granddaughters, Cheri Greene (Stephen) of Elkview and Kaitlyn Shamblin (Logan) of Spencer, WV; great grandsons, Dakota Greene (Olivia), Isaiah, Don III, Jacob, Jordan and Jonathan Drake Jr. all of Elkview and Bentlee Shamblin of Spencer, WV; great granddaughters, Schyler and Destiny Greene, Alexis and Serenity Drake, Linsey and Gracie Hall of Elkview and Elizabeth Shamblin of Spencer; one great great granddaughter, Harmony Greene of Elkview; sisters, Shirley Stump (Tom) and Carolyn Daughtery of Elkview; sister-in-law, Opal Groves of Spencer, WV. Mommy dearly loved her doggie, Keno and he will miss her greatly.