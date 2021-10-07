Ellen Matilda Gray

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleEllen Matilda Gray, 91, of Little Rock, left this earth on October 5, 2021. She was predeceased by her parents, Elisha Columbus Gray and Erma C. White Gray; sisters, Carolyn Gray LeMaster and Jean Gray Faisst, and niece, Robin Clair Rod. She is survived by nephews, Robert Gray LeMaster (Nancy) and Glen Clive LeMaster (Margy); and niece, Rebecca LeMaster of Poland; with numerous great-nieces and nephews and many good friends and her special friend, Sprout, to mourn her loss.

