Ellen Matilda Gray, 91, of Little Rock, left this earth on October 5, 2021. She was predeceased by her parents, Elisha Columbus Gray and Erma C. White Gray; sisters, Carolyn Gray LeMaster and Jean Gray Faisst, and niece, Robin Clair Rod. She is survived by nephews, Robert Gray LeMaster (Nancy) and Glen Clive LeMaster (Margy); and niece, Rebecca LeMaster of Poland; with numerous great-nieces and nephews and many good friends and her special friend, Sprout, to mourn her loss.