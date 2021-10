Donald Richard Bryant Jr. Donald Richard Bryant Jr. passed away in his home in Portland, Oregon, on August 22, 2021, at the age of 68. Donald was the eldest son born on May 14, 1953, to Donald R. Bryant Sr. and Florence Mae (Parker) Bryant. After Donald’s dad died he had to help his mom take care of his brothers, so he started working when he was 8 years old. He continued to do so until he graduated from high school.

