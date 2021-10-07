CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

George Fritz

Arkansas Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorge Edward Fritz, loved and respected by all who knew him, passed away on October 5, 2021 in Ft. Smith, Ark., after living a full life of service and dedication. George was born October 6, 1933, in Paris, Arkansas, to the late Albert and Lillian Fritz. He is survived by his sweet, loving wife Annettel two daughters, Laura and spouse Jeff Watson, Lisa and spouse Brad Hixon; stepdaugther, Karri and spouse John Karrant; and one stepson Gary Ebbing and spouse Emily. Other survivors include two sisters, Nancy Ciulla and spouse Jimmy, Sharon Carlson and spouse Roger; and one brother, Albert Fritz and spouse Rosa.

