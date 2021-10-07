CURTIS WILLIAM "BILL" RAMSEY made his peaceful entrance into heaven on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at the age of 88 with family by his side. Bill was a hardworking devoted family man who was loved by all that knew him. He was a veteran of the U.S Army and served from 1953-1956, worked for C&P/Verizon for 41 years and retired in 1997, and was a member of the Campbell's Creek Lion's Club. Bill was also a man of faith and a longtime member of Big Bottom Missionary Baptist Church.