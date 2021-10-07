Curtis William "Bill" Ramsey
CURTIS WILLIAM "BILL" RAMSEY made his peaceful entrance into heaven on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at the age of 88 with family by his side. Bill was a hardworking devoted family man who was loved by all that knew him. He was a veteran of the U.S Army and served from 1953-1956, worked for C&P/Verizon for 41 years and retired in 1997, and was a member of the Campbell's Creek Lion's Club. Bill was also a man of faith and a longtime member of Big Bottom Missionary Baptist Church.www.wvgazettemail.com
