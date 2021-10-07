Bob E. Hall, 91, of Fayetteville, Ark., passed away on September 25, 2021. Bob was born in Herrin, Illinois, on December 9, 1929, to Essie (Koonce) and Loren C. Hall. Around the age of 13 he moved with his family to Little Rock, Arkansas, and graduated from Little Rock Central High School. During this time he had a serious attack of Rheumatoid Arthritis, and treatment at Barnes Hospital. He loved baseball, team managing, and being a catcher. He attended Little Rock Junior College, now UALR, and was Student Body president and planned the students trip to see LRJC play in the Little Rose Bowl, January 1949. He served in the Army during the Korean War.