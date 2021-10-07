CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, WV

Lois Johnson Sisson

By Today's Cartoon
wvgazettemail.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article"She speaks wisely. She teaches faithfully. She watches over family matters. Her children stand up and call her blessed. Her husband also rises up, and he praises her. He says, "Many women do excellent things. But you are better than all the others." Charm can fool you. Beauty fades. But a woman who has respect for the Lord should be praised. Give her honor for all that her hands have done. Let everything she has done bring praise to her at the city gate." Proverbs 31: 26 - 31.

www.wvgazettemail.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

FDA recommends restaurants, food manufacturers cut back on use of salt

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released sweeping new guidance for the food industry to voluntarily reduce sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods in an attempt to reduce Americans' consumption. "The FDA is issuing a final guidance, 'Voluntary Sodium Reduction Goals: Target Mean and Upper Bound Concentrations for...
FOOD SAFETY
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and a capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
City
Parkersburg, WV
City
Lewisburg, WV
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Obituaries
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
The Associated Press

Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled 3-4 weeks before body found

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Cross-country traveler Gabby Petito was strangled, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. Petito, 22, died three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said in a news conference.
CHEYENNE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy