Lois Johnson Sisson

"She speaks wisely. She teaches faithfully. She watches over family matters. Her children stand up and call her blessed. Her husband also rises up, and he praises her. He says, "Many women do excellent things. But you are better than all the others." Charm can fool you. Beauty fades. But a woman who has respect for the Lord should be praised. Give her honor for all that her hands have done. Let everything she has done bring praise to her at the city gate." Proverbs 31: 26 - 31.