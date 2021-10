Vivian Fielding, beloved to all who knew her, passed away on October 1, 2021, in Rogers, Ark. She was born on June 11, 1940, in Quay, Oklahoma, to Josie (Cornog) and Jennings Bryan Fielding. Viv graduated Quay High School in 1958 and attended the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. She was employed for 25 years at Tune Concrete and began enjoying retirement in March 2008.