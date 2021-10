Lana Neumeier, 56, of Fort Smith, Ark., passed on from this life on October 4, surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of Cecil Herbert and Lena Katherine Dennington. She was a believer in Christ. She was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, and teacher. Her selfless spirit, caring heart, and cheerful personality enriched the lives of all who came in contact with her.