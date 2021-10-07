Lawrence Ronald "Ronnie" Britton, Jr., age 73, of Searcy, passed away on October 4, 2021. He was born in Forrest City to the late Lawrence and Virginia (Jerri) Britton on July 4, 1948. He graduated from Searcy High School in 1966, earned a college degree from UCA and retired as an employee of the State of Arkansas in 2009. He loved being a Papaw and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his pride and joy. He enjoyed playing golf when he could, watching college football and old westerns. He loved to reminisce and tell funny stories about memories made throughout the years and each time he would laugh as though it was the first time it was ever told. He will be sorely missed.