CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Searcy, AR

Lawrence Ronald (Ronnie) Britton, Jr.

Arkansas Online
 7 days ago

Lawrence Ronald "Ronnie" Britton, Jr., age 73, of Searcy, passed away on October 4, 2021. He was born in Forrest City to the late Lawrence and Virginia (Jerri) Britton on July 4, 1948. He graduated from Searcy High School in 1966, earned a college degree from UCA and retired as an employee of the State of Arkansas in 2009. He loved being a Papaw and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his pride and joy. He enjoyed playing golf when he could, watching college football and old westerns. He loved to reminisce and tell funny stories about memories made throughout the years and each time he would laugh as though it was the first time it was ever told. He will be sorely missed.

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Forrest City, AR
State
Virginia State
Arkansas State
Arkansas Obituaries
State
Arkansas State
Searcy, AR
Obituaries
City
Searcy, AR
NBC News

New FDA guidance aims to drastically cut salt in food supply

The Food and Drug Administration is asking food manufacturers and restaurants to cut the salt in their products over the coming 2½ years, hoping to reduce Americans' overall sodium intake by 12 percent. The sweeping recommendation, announced Wednesday, is expected to cover a wide variety of foods — from chain...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy